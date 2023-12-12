Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 654.8% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Volkswagen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.07 on Tuesday, reaching 12.40. The company had a trading volume of 473,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,847. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 10.37 and a twelve month high of 15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.28.
About Volkswagen
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Volkswagen
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.