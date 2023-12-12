Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 654.8% from the November 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY traded up 0.07 on Tuesday, reaching 12.40. The company had a trading volume of 473,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,847. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of 10.37 and a twelve month high of 15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.28.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

