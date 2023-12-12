Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 191.5% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vonovia Trading Up 0.5 %

VONOY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. 103,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonovia will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

