Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 27th

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 242.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Compass Point started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.