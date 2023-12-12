Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,182 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.06% of Voya Financial worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 515,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOYA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.33. 69,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,095. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $78.11. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

