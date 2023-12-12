Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Down 86.5% in November

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the November 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IGD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 69,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,832. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.