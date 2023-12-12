Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the November 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,131,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:IDE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 4,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,753. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.