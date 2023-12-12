Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,761 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Vulcan Materials worth $88,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.64, for a total transaction of $959,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,727.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,055 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.98. 127,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.83 and its 200 day moving average is $212.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

