Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) Insider Purchases A$20,134.20 in Stock

Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Chenu purchased 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.30 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,134.20 ($13,246.18).
Russell Chenu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Russell Chenu purchased 3,949 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.12 ($4.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,120.83 ($18,500.55).
- On Thursday, November 16th, Russell Chenu purchased 8 shares of Vulcan Steel stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.00 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$56.00 ($36.84).
Vulcan Steel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.47, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Vulcan Steel Cuts Dividend
Vulcan Steel Company Profile
Vulcan Steel Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and distribution of steel and metal products in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Steel and Metals segments. It sells hollows; merchant products, including bars, beams, angles, channels, and unprocessed coils and plates; stainless steel products, such as hollows, bars, fittings, and sheets; and high-performance steel and metal products.
