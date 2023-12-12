Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €111.25 ($119.62) and last traded at €110.50 ($118.82). Approximately 73,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 218,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at €108.95 ($117.15).

Wacker Chemie Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €117.45 and its 200-day moving average is €126.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.

About Wacker Chemie

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.