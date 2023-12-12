Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Down 77.0% in November

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Performance

Shares of WMMVY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,928. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.5011 dividend. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.45%.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

Featured Stories

