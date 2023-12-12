Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 24,703 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $256,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 99,327 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.