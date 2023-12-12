Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. 4,429,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,916,965. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

