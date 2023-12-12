Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,683. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

