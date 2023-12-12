Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Purchases 988 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 842,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,812. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

