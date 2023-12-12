Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $19,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,776 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,814,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,426,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.44. 219,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

