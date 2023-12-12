Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.23. 2,214,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989,337. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $425.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

