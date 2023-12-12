Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.17. 1,270,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

