Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $201.20. 332,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.03. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

