Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.32. 4,720,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,282,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

