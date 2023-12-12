Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 834 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

