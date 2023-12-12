Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned 8.19% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,152.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,278,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,580,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 106,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,965,000.

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 45,860 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

