Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $500.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $387.00.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $413.58 on Friday. Watsco has a one year low of $243.38 and a one year high of $415.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.93 and a 200-day moving average of $365.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

