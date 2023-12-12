Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on K. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $4,729,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,098,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,288,644,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 778,000 shares of company stock worth $41,780,934 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kellanova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 26.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

