Wells Fargo & Company Increases National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $36.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,132,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 893,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,126,000 after acquiring an additional 843,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 791.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 452,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 401,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

