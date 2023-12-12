Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.84.

WFC opened at $46.00 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $167.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 436,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

