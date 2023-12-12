Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Underweight Rating for Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $9.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SHO opened at $10.38 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

