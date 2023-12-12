Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Trading Down 5.2 %

OTCMKTS WRDEF traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. 312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Wereldhave has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

Wereldhave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company which invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.