Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wesfarmers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Wesfarmers Stock Up 1.2 %

About Wesfarmers

Shares of WFAFY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,719. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $18.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

