West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

West Japan Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of West Japan Railway stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. West Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.30.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that West Japan Railway will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

