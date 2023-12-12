Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,224,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,974,000 after purchasing an additional 629,978 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 959.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Westlake by 420.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,851,000 after buying an additional 493,432 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.89. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $98.05 and a 52-week high of $138.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLK. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.71.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

