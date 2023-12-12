Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) dropped 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 206,684 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 173,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

Westmount Energy Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.99. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.55.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

