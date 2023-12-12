WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Raised by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WestRock by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 30.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,277,000 after buying an additional 1,014,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $42.46. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -18.76%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

