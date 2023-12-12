WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.240-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $48,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

