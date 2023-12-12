WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Trading Up 12.7 %
Shares of WhereverTV Broadcasting stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile
