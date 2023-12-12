Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.78

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.78 and last traded at C$8.78, with a volume of 468486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.77.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.33. The company has a market cap of C$5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2822695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,800.00. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.72 per share, with a total value of C$160,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$65,170.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 67,000 shares of company stock worth $669,020. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.