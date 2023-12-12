WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Up 0.1%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.56 and last traded at $60.54. 64,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 52,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.0% during the third quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

