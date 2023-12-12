Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TREX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

TREX opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Trex by 98,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after buying an additional 1,132,100 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Trex by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,948,000 after acquiring an additional 877,113 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

