Wolfe Research Lowers Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $130.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

