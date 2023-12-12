Wolfe Research Upgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

CWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $76,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,475,446.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 162,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $145,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 276,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

