Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Woolworths Price Performance

Shares of WLWHY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.63.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.