Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268,713 shares during the period. Workiva makes up 3.5% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Workiva worth $38,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Workiva by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,304. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,712.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,865 shares of company stock worth $425,339 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Workiva Company Profile



Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

