Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Worldline Stock Up 1.3 %
Worldline stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 100,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.
