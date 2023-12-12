Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worldline Stock Up 1.3 %

Worldline stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 100,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

