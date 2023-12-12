WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Down to $7.21

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.21, but opened at $7.06. WW International shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 696,386 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WW International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

WW International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $552.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in WW International by 7,694.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,295 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth approximately $10,379,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth approximately $2,407,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Read More

