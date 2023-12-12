Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 330.5% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Wynn Macau stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,057. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

