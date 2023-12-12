XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 98.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE XFLT remained flat at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,455. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,182.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.