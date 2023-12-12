Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.89.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Xometry
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xometry by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xometry by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xometry by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xometry Stock Performance
Shares of XMTR opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.77. Xometry has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $43.06.
Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Xometry
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- How to Invest in Energy
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.