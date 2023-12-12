Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at $840,843.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at $840,843.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,374 shares of company stock worth $517,774 over the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xometry by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xometry by 816.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Xometry by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XMTR opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.77. Xometry has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. On average, analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

