XPO (NYSE:XPO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

NYSE:XPO opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 265.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 251,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 75,564 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $103,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $3,656,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of XPO by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of XPO by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

