Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 424.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,731 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of Xylem worth $87,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,560,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,080,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,961,000 after buying an additional 609,074 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $108.06. 236,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,776. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.