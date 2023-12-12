Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.9 days.

Yangzijiang Financial Stock Up 8.8 %

Yangzijiang Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746. Yangzijiang Financial has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the investment-related activities in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Management, Fund Management, and Wealth Management segments. Its investments include debt investments, venture capital investments, microfinancing, fund and wealth management, and investment advisory services.

