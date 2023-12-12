Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 137.7% from the November 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.9 days.
Yangzijiang Financial Stock Up 8.8 %
Yangzijiang Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.24. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746. Yangzijiang Financial has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.
Yangzijiang Financial Company Profile
