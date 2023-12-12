Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Down 63.9% in November

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA Stock Performance

Shares of YARIY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 38,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.94. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

